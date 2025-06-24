Suprema Expands Access Control Unit Portfolio for Flexible Security System Deployment

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Suprema announced the launch of a new 2-door access controller, CoreStation 20(CS-20), and Door Interface(DI-24) module for 2-door and 4-reader. With these additions, Suprema has expanded its ACU (Access Control Unit) portfolio, further enhancing the portfolio’s security, flexibility, and scalability.

Suprema offers a comprehensive ACU portfolio designed to support building access control systems that can flexibly adapt to a wide range of operational requirements from small facilities to large-scale enterprises. Suprema’s flagship controller CoreStation(CS-40) supports biometric matching suitable for advanced high-level security environments. CoreStation 20 is a compact yet powerful RFID-only controller, supporting up to 500,000 users and offering native PoE+ support and encrypted communication. The new Door Interface module is designed to simplify wiring and operate reliably even without a live network connection.

Suprema’s ACU products provide high deployment flexibility, supporting both centralized systems for large-scale sites and distributed architectures for smaller facilities with simplified connection structures. This flexibility not only enables the deployment of access control systems tailored to diverse environments but also facilitates cost-effective upgrades of legacy infrastructure through cable reuse, simplified installation, and streamlined maintenance—ultimately reducing overall deployment time and cost.