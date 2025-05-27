Suprema announced the successful renewal of both ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The renewal was completed under the latest revision, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, which introduces enhanced requirements to address evolving security threats and the increasing complexity of digital environments shaped by cloud and AI technologies. By aligning with this updated standard, Suprema has strengthened its ability to respond to rapidly changing security challenges and to deliver even more reliable protection for its global customers. In addition, Suprema holds the ‘CSA STAR’ certification, a globally recognized standard for cloud security operated by the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA). This certification is granted only to organizations that meet the rigorous requirements of ISO/IEC 27001, further validating Suprema’s global-level security reliability in cloud environments.

Suprema implements the ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 standards across every phase of its operations, from product design and development to deployment and service delivery. Suprema also continues to invest in research and development to enhance capabilities in data security and privacy protection. Achieving these international certifications demonstrates that Suprema’s security measures such as data governance, encryption, and data anonymization comply with the stringent criteria outlined by the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), reinforcing its strong data protection capabilities on a global scale.

ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 are the most authoritative and internationally recognized standards for information security and privacy management systems, established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). These certifications are valid for three years after issuance. Since first acquiring them in 2019, Suprema has successfully maintained its certifications through annual surveillance audits and has once again renewed them.