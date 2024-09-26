Summa Equity has acquired NetGuardians

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Summa Equity has acquired NetGuardians, a Swiss-based pioneer in AI-driven fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions. This opens an opportunity for a collaboration between NetGuardians and Intix, another Summa portfolio company specializing in Know Your Transaction (KYT) data management. The new group is poised to advance the financial security landscape by driving the development of next generation financial crime solutions.

NetGuardians, a Swiss-based leader at the forefront of AI-driven fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions, has earned widespread recognition for its pioneering approach, underpinned by its proprietary 3D AI technology. This cutting-edge technology combines unsupervised, supervised and active learning with community scoring intelligence to create a flawless financial crime prevention system, thereby enabling the protection of individuals and businesses, maintaining trust and economic stability, and the promotion of fairness in society. By analysing user behaviour and identifying unusual payment transactions in real-time, NetGuardians’ solutions significantly reduce false positives and ensure legitimate transactions are processed smoothly. Serving over 100 customers across 30 countries, NetGuardians’ innovative solutions continue to set new standards in the industry.

As a result of its innovation, NetGuardians has emerged as Switzerland’s leading banking fraud prevention provider and over the past three years, the company has consistently delivered extraordinary year-on-year growth solidifying its leadership in the industry. Alongside this, Intix, which was acquired by Summa in 2022 continues to lead the field of transaction data management. The company’s platform offers real-time access to payment and transaction data and has become a cornerstone for the KYT concept helping clients navigate the growing complexities of financial data management and analysis.

Building on this foundation, the synergy between NetGuardians’ state-of-the-art fraud detection technology and Intix’s advanced financial data management platform is set to change the financial crime prevention industry. Intix’s expertise in financial data management will amplify NetGuardians’ cutting-edge technology, introducing plug-and-play AI analytics built on a standardized data foundation. In doing so, the new group will accelerate progress toward a shared goal of combating illicit financial flows, protecting individuals and businesses and fostering an economy of trust, in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals #8, #10, and #16.

Following the acquisition, Sergi Herrero, former Chair of Intix will assume the role of Chairman of the group. NetGuardians’ initial co-founders will play pivotal roles in this new venture and Raffael Maio will spearhead the group’s strategy. Both will be instrumental in shaping the development and strategic direction of the organization.

