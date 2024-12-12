STULZ has announced the introduction of its CyberAir Mini DX

STULZ has announced the introduction of its CyberAir Mini DX range of space saving solutions for small and medium sized heat loads. Available from January 2025, the CyberAir Mini DX complements the highly successful CyberAir Mini CW range and together they will replace the company’s MiniSpace series.

With the CyberAir Mini DX, STULTZ aims to build on the considerable success of the CyberAir Mini CW, which was introduced in 2021 and is available in four sizes with cooling capacities between 8.9kW and 34.7kW. Built using state-of-the-art components, the CyberAir Mini DX is a compact and efficient precision direct expansion air conditioning system that delivers effective climate control in server rooms and telecommunication closets. It is an excellent solution for businesses seeking to safeguard sensitive IT infrastructure through precise temperature control, while at the same time minimising operating costs.

The CyberAir Mini DX is available in three sizes, with outputs from 5.9kW to 22.7kW, and to offer the most appropriate option for the widest variety of applications, each device can be configured with a choice of five different cooling systems. These include two air-cooled direct evaporation systems (A/AS), a water-cooled direct evaporation system (G), a chilled water system with redundant air cooling (ACW) and a hybrid free cooling system (GE).

To further enhance the level of customer choice, the CyberAir Mini DX can operate with four different varieties of refrigerant. Alongside R410A and R407C options, STULZ is continuing its mission to provide the most sustainable air conditioning systems possible by offering R513A and R454C low Global Warming Potential (GWP) refrigerants.

Safety is also a significant design consideration and when using flammable refrigerants such as R454C, STULZ offers the necessary safety features as part of a complete solution. In addition, CyberAir Mini DX models are available as upflow or downflow versions, with flexible intake and discharge options, while exceptional energy efficiency is achieved using electronically commutated (EC) fans, which operate efficiently at partial loads and have low noise levels.

STULZ places a strong emphasis on user-friendliness and thanks to an optimised device design, CyberAir Mini DX models are easy to maintain and are equipped with the STULZ E² control system. With a touchscreen display for intuitive operation and quick parameter configuration, functions such as redundancy management, cross-machine parallel operation, standby management with emergency operation and connection to a building management system (BMS) are also possible through the E² controller.