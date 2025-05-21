STULZ has announced the availability of its new CyberAir 3PRO DX GE4(S)

STULZ has announced the availability of its new CyberAir 3PRO DX GE4(S) range for use in data centres. The latest addition to the highly successful GE series of precision air conditioning systems with indirect free cooling, the CyberAir 3PRO DX GE4(S) range is available in three sizes with capacities from 24kW to 71kW to suit a variety of room volumes and power requirements. Extensive equipment options are also available to ensure optimum adaptation to individual customer requirements.

As part of its commitment to delivering innovative solutions with minimal environmental impact, STULZ has configured the CyberAir 3PRO DX GE4(S) range to use future proof A2L R454C refrigerant. A2L refrigerants, named after their ASHRAE safety classification, are non-toxic, flame-retardant, deliver high levels of energy efficiency and have reduced global warming potential (GWP) ratings. R454C has a GWP of only 148 and meets the requirements of the F-Gas Regulation 2024/573.

Safety in mission critical environments is vital and a central element of the CyberAir 3PRO DX GE4(S) range is an internal safety concept, which has been specially developed for use with low-GWP refrigerants. The refrigeration circuit is certified and tested to be permanently leakproof, while its optimised design also prevents refrigerant build-up within the unit. Additionally, two explosion proof gas sensors are located in the housing and the control cabinet to continuously monitor refrigerant concentration. If elevated levels are detected, the system automatically shuts down all electrical components, except the fans, and triggers an alarm.

STULZ recognises the importance of user friendliness and its advanced E² control system with touchscreen display enables intuitive operation of the CyberAir 3PRO DX GE4(S) range. Already used across the CyberAir Mini series, the E² control system has been further optimised for the new range with support for extensive interfaces and protocols including Modbus RTU, BACnet IP, BACnet MS/TP, HTTP and SNMP. This facilitates seamless integration into an existing building management system, while functions such as device detection, access control, event and trend recording, as well as an emergency operating mode, ensure maximum operational reliability and transparency.