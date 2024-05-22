STULZ facilitates the seamless heat transfer of liquid cooling solutions with CyberCool CMU

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

STULZ has announced the launch of CyberCool CMU – an innovative new coolant management and distribution unit (CDU) that is designed to maximise heat exchange efficiency in liquid cooling solutions. Set to be launched at Data Centre World Frankfurt 2024, which takes place from 22nd-23rd May at Messe Frankfurt, CyberCool CMU offers industry leading levels of energy efficiency, flexibility and reliability within a small footprint, while providing precise control over an entire liquid cooling system.

CyberCool CMU has been developed to maximise heat exchange by isolating the facilities water system (FWS) and technology cooling system (TCS) elements of a liquid cooling system. This significantly reduces the risk of cross-contamination and leaks, thereby enhancing overall reliability. It also provides precise control over each side of the cooling system, enabling better management of coolant flow rates, temperatures and pressure, which improves overall system efficiency. As it is precision engineered, CyberCool CMU accurately controls the supply temperature and flow rate of the coolant with minimal power consumption.

Comprising premium grade water pumps, plate heat exchangers, water valves and controllers, CyberCool CMU provides a reliable and efficient liquid coolant supply. High liquid coolant quality is ensured through sanitary grade stainless-steel pipelines, and to enhance system compatibility the unit offers a range of structural, electrical and control options including the flexibility to accommodate customer specific configurations and power loads. Alongside a series of standard unit configurations and capacities, this new product line from STULZ can offer a high level of customization, adapting to specific needs in the DLC market.

STULZ CyberCool CMU paired with Direct Chip Liquid Cooling

Data centres are under increasing pressure to become more sustainable, so CyberCool CMU is designed to seamlessly integrate with ancillary STULZ A/C products providing an efficient system solution throughout as well as supporting ASHRAE’s guidelines for water cooling specifications. To achieve the highest standards of reliability and usability, CyberCool CMU’s software and hardware are perfectly harmonised with any liquid cooling solution, while its intuitive touchscreen display provides clear menu navigation. Multiple variable speed pumps provide adaptation to required liquid flow rates alongside energy efficiency gains as well as build in redundancy.