Strengthening UK businesses in the age of AI: Industry-wide action needed to close AI security gaps

December 2024 by ALSO Cloud UK

Collaborative efforts essential to protect small businesses from AI-Driven cybersecurity threats. The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is unlocking significant opportunities for organisations across the UK, enabling them to innovate, streamline operations, and compete on a larger scale. Yet, as businesses integrate AI into their operations, many face serious security risks for which they are often unprepared.

Recent reports indicate that while AI adoption is rising among businesses, their ability to manage AI-related risks is lagging behind. This disconnect between opportunity and security could have serious consequences for smaller businesses, especially as cyber threats become more sophisticated.

“The integration of AI is transforming businesses by making them more efficient, responsive, and competitive. Despite these promising benefits, AI also presents major security challenges.” stated Mark Appleton, Chief Customer Officer at ALSO Cloud UK.

“Many IT leaders are keen to adopt AI, but without adequate resources to protect their systems, they risk becoming targets for complex cyber threats. Bridging the gap between opportunity and security is a challenge that requires collaboration across the entire industry.”

Appleton believes that effective support requires security solutions that are accessible and tailored to their unique needs. “Both SME’s and large enterprises need to fend off cyber threats, but AI security solutions can be prohibitively expensive and complicated for businesses to adopt. As an industry, we need to innovate, collaborate, and develop protections that can effectively utilise without overstretching their resources.”

However, safeguarding businesses goes beyond creating affordable solutions; continuous cybersecurity education and awareness are also essential.

“Cybersecurity is not a one-off effort that you can simply ‘set and forget, AI is advancing rapidly, and so are the associated threats. Businesses require regular access to training, resources, and updates to remain informed and adaptable. It’s crucial to focus on building resilience over time rather than seeking a quick fix.”

Appleton highlights that a proactive approach to cybersecurity could make a substantial difference, but he acknowledges that many organisations are often unaware of the latest best practices or potential risks.

“When it comes to cybersecurity, knowledge is as important as the tools themselves, investing in ongoing learning programmes, workshops, and accessible resources can help SMEs and SMBs protect themselves against emerging threats, which is especially vital as AI continues to evolve.”

“This isn’t just about individual businesses trying to tackle AI security on their own. It’s an industry-wide responsibility to ensure everyone can benefit from AI without compromising their data, customers, or operations,” he added.

Appleton concluded: “The technology sector can create a safer environment for organisations through collaborative innovation, fostering an inclusive AI landscape. Building a resilient digital environment is a shared responsibility, and the sooner we unite to support all businesses, the better prepared they will be for the opportunities and challenges that AI presents.”