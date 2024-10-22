Stream.Security Secures $30 Million in Series B Funding

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Stream.Security announced the closing of a $30 million Series B funding round led by U.S. Venture Partners, with participation from new investors, Citi Ventures, and existing investors, Energy Impact Partners (EIP), Cervin Ventures, TLV Partners, and Glilot Capital Partners VC. This new round of funding brings the total investment in Stream.Security to $55 million.

Stream.Security’s Cloud Twin technology provides SecOps teams with real-time cloud threat and exposure modeling to accelerate response. As a result, SecOps teams can trust Stream.Security to quickly identify attack paths across all elements of their rapidly changing cloud infrastructure, assess the potential impact of breaches, eliminate false positives, and accelerate mean time to response (MTTR). The Stream.Security platform allows SecOps teams to visualize the full storyline of an attack and harness artificial intelligence to streamline investigations and improve productivity for over-burdened teams.

Most security organizations are utilizing inadequate cloud detection and response solutions, as evidenced by the fact that 82% of enterprises take more than seven hours to respond in a world where it takes less than three minutes for a threat actor to make a lateral movement after an initial breach. To effectively reduce risk, it’s imperative that organizations augment alert or log-based solutions traditionally used for monitoring and alerting and eschew scanner-based cloud security tools in favor of cloud-native real-time security solutions designed for the dynamic nature of the cloud.