Stravito Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Stravito announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II attestation as it continues adhering to the highest standards for information security.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

Stravito has now achieved both ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 compliance. The newly acquired SOC 2 Type II attestation is particularly important to U.S. customers where it has become a de facto requirement for enterprise software providers. This alignment with U.S. compliance expectations supports Stravito’s growth in the region.