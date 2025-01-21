StorONE announced the addition of Kubernetes (K8s) support to its platform

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

StorONE announced the addition of Kubernetes (K8s) support to its platform, reinforcing its strategy of delivering the Power of One Unified Storage Platform for all enterprise needs. With this integration, StorONE strengthens its commitment to eliminating storage silos and ensuring that customers have access to advanced features as part of the core platform without additional costs.

Unlike vendors developing standalone Kubernetes solutions or niche tools that complicate operations, StorONE integrates Kubernetes into its core platform, ensuring simplicity, efficiency, and scalability for containerized applications. This single-platform approach allows all customers to benefit from Kubernetes functionality as part of their existing license, free of charge, after upgrading to the latest version. In addition, customers gain access to StorONE’s full suite of enterprise-grade features including data protection, security, and snapshots in Kubernetes environments.

Simplifying Modern Data Centers

Kubernetes has become essential for managing modern workloads in dynamic, multi-cloud, and hybrid environments, but integrating containerized applications with existing storage systems has historically been complex and siloed. StorONE’s Kubernetes integration eliminates these challenges by offering a seamless deployment experience, fully integrated with the company’s robust data management tools.