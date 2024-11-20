StorONE and Phison Announce Solution Partnership

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

StorONE and Phison announced they have joined forces to deliver a cutting-edge storage solution that achieves 1 million IOPS with only four Phison Pascari X200 drives. This breakthrough combination provides unmatched data protection and security without impacting performance, allowing customers to experience optimal performance and reliability while safeguarding their data.

This unified solution delivers significant benefits:

• High Performance without Compromising Security: Achieving 1 million IOPS with only four drives provides exceptional performance with additional key features provided by the Pascari X200 drives including power loss protection, dual-port and TCG OPAL security feature. Every Phison SSD is also designed from the ground up to be certified FIPS 140-3.

• Cost and Space Efficiency: Reduced hardware requirements mean lower costs, energy consumption, and space usage, allowing organizations to achieve maximum performance with minimal infrastructure.

• Simplified, Unified Management: The StorONE platform provides an all-in-one management interface, supporting every necessary protocol and offering seamless integration for simplified operation.

This partnership represents a new milestone in data storage solutions, delivering powerful performance, robust security, and efficient management in one unified platform.

As enterprises increasingly seek solutions to address the demands of big data and AI-driven workloads, this partnership positions StorONE and Phison at the forefront of high-performance, secure cloud storage technology.