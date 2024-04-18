Stoïk partners with Crowdstrike to launch “Stoïk MDR”

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Stoïk draws upon the EDR solution of CrowdStrike, market leader thanks to its

scalable architecture and advanced artificial intelligence algorithms.

The offer will be distributed by Stoïk’s partner brokers, who will now be able to

combine insurance coverage with a high-level cybersecurity solution.

Enabling SMEs to benefit from detection tools usually reserved for large

corporations

One of the main cybersecurity challenges for a company is to understand and

monitor its entire attack surface, and in particular all the devices providing access to

some of its critical data. Without a well-trained cybersecurity team, an SME cannot

effectively exploit the alert volume of an EDR or XDR (tools usually reserved for large

corporations), and does not have the means to intervene in the event of a proven

malicious attack.

Pursuing its mission to strengthen the European economic fabric against the risk of

cyberattack, Stoïk is launching its "Stoïk MDR" solution, a cybersecurity package that

combines the warning and detection capabilities of an EDR with human expertise

capable of responding to threats in real time. This means that companies insured by

Stoïk can benefit from the power of an SOC, without having to bear the cost of

personnel and tools.

Comprehensive risk management across all Stoïk offerings

Having successfully launched an insurance product that includes a "Stoïk Protect"

prevention platform (phishing simulation tools, external scan, internal Cloud and

Active Directory scans) and an internalized computer emergency response team

(Stoïk-CERT), Stoïk has joined forces with CrowdStrike, a world leader in the EDR

market, to build its "Stoïk MDR" offering. Thanks to its scalable architecture and

advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, CrowdStrike is able to detect

sophisticated attacks and malicious behavior, even those that escape traditional

security solutions. Stoïk’s CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) experts

manage the MDR service and respond to cyber-attacks.

Stoïk’s cybersecurity experts have over 30 years’ experience in cyber crisis

management, and have already resolved hundreds of claims for their policyholders.

This means they can draw on the best solutions on the market, and use their

expertise to assess the alerts raised and focus on those likely to lead to an incident.

A virtuous approach with a strong alignment of interests, both for the company and

for Stoïk: experts quickly identify threats and respond to them effectively, which

considerably reduces the risk of claims. And should an incident occur and result in

damage, the organization will be compensated - the MDR offer is geared particularly

to Stoïk policyholders.

The benefits of an MDR solution for SMEs

– The best protection against ransomware

– Monitoring 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

– Affordable cost for top-level security

– Direct synergy with insurance policies