Startups fight digital deception with deepfake detection tools, finds GlobalData

May 2024 by GlobalData

OpenAI has recently introduced a deepfake detector designed specifically to identify content produced by its image generator, DALL-E. Initially, the tool will be provided to a select group of disinformation researchers for real-world testing. In the dynamic field of cybersecurity, transformative technologies like AI-driven deepfake detection, real-time monitoring, and advanced data analytics are revolutionizing digital security and authenticity. These startup-led innovations are enhancing the detection of manipulated content and enabling more secure digital environments, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Vaibhav Gundre, Project Manager, Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, comments: "AI-generated deepfakes have become increasingly sophisticated, posing significant risks to individuals, businesses, and society. However, cutting-edge detection methods powered by machine learning (ML) are helping to identify and flag manipulated content with growing accuracy. From analyzing biological signals to leveraging powerful algorithms, these tools are fortifying defenses against the misuse of deepfakes for misinformation, fraud, or exploitation."

The Innovation Explorer database of GlobalData’s Disruptor Intelligence Center highlights several pioneering startups spearheading innovation in deepfake detection.

Sensity AI uses proprietary API to detect deepfake media such images, videos, and synthetic identities. The detection algorithm is fine-tuned to identify unique artifacts and high-frequency signals that are characteristic of AI-generated images and signals which are typically absent in natural images.

DeepMedia.AI’s deepfake detection tool DeepID uses pixel-level modifications, image artifacts, and other signs of image manipulation for image integrity analysis. For audio, it uses characteristics such as pitch, tone, and spectral patterns to ensure authenticity. For video, it uses frame-by-frame analysis of visual characteristics such as facial expressions, body movements, and other visuals elements.

Attestiv updated its online platform in January 2024 to detect AI-generated fakery and authenticate media, offering real-time security against sophisticated deepfakes in videos, images, and documents. It uses advanced ML to analyze images at pixel-level, visually overlaying heatmaps on the images, demonstrating how and where the images might have been manipulated.

Gundre concludes: "These advancements in deepfake detection are transforming cybersecurity toward ensuring digital content authenticity. However, as this technology evolves, we must critically examine the ethical considerations around privacy, consent, and the unintended consequences of its widespread adoption. Striking the right balance between protection and ethical use will be paramount in shaping a future where synthetic media can be safely leveraged for legitimate applications."