SquareX Appoints David Smith as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

SquareX is announced the appointment of David Smith as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A recognized leader in the technology and cybersecurity sectors, David brings a wealth of experience running large sales organizations for publicly traded companies, driving shareholder value, and scaling early-stage and mid-sized enterprises to achieve transformative growth.

David’s career is marked by his role in leading companies through significant growth and successful acquisitions. As CRO of Revver, he played a pivotal role in driving sustained revenue growth and strengthening market positioning over his 2.5 years tenure. At Mocana, he initially served as CRO, where he led the company’s sales transformation before stepping into the role of CEO and successfully guiding its acquisition by DigiCert. Earlier in his career, David served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Enterprise Success Officer at WhiteHat Junior, where his contributions were instrumental in the company’s growth and eventual acquisition by NTT Global. Across his leadership roles, David has consistently demonstrated a unique ability to drive revenue, scale organizations, and create significant shareholder value.

In his role as CRO, David will spearhead SquareX’s revenue strategy, focusing on accelerating customer adoption and building strong partnerships. His leadership will be key as SquareX continues to expand its innovative browser-native security solutions to address the growing challenges faced by enterprises worldwide. SquareX, known for its industry-first browser detection and response (BDR) solution, empowers organizations to tackle web-based threats.