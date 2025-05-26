Spike Reply has announced the opening of its new office in Luxembourg.

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Spike Reply, a company specialising in cybersecurity and data protection, has officially announced the opening of its new office in Luxembourg. This strategic expansion emphasises the company’s commitment to supporting both financial and non-financial organisations in navigating today’s increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

The Reply Group has been supporting companies with their cybersecurity challenges for over 20 years and has maintained a presence in Luxembourg since 2009. However, until now, there was no dedicated local entity focused exclusively on cybersecurity.

With over two decades of experience, Spike Reply now operates in five countries (Italy, Austria, Germany, the United Kingdom, and now Luxembourg) bringing together more than 1,000 highly qualified and certified cybersecurity professionals. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, including Security Operations Center (SOC) services, cybersecurity testing, cloud security, threat detection and response, identity and access management, secure architecture design, and compliance with international standards and regulations.

Spike Reply delivers end-to-end solutions, from security assessments and implementation to fully managed security services.

By combining local presence with international expertise, Spike Reply is uniquely positioned to address the specific challenges faced by Luxembourg-based organisations, especially in a context of increasing regulatory requirements and limited in-house cybersecurity capacities.

As cyber threats continue to escalate, European regulators are reinforcing digital resilience through new regulations such as DORA and the revised NIS2 Directive. Luxembourg is actively aligning with these initiatives by expanding its national cybersecurity framework to include a broader range of organisations, from critical infrastructure providers to mid-sized companies. This reflects the country’s strong commitment to digital security and its proactive approach to building a resilient digital economy.

In this context, the role of the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) is more critical than ever. However, many small and mid-sized enterprises struggle to recruit or afford full-time cybersecurity leadership. Spike Reply addresses this gap by offering CISO-as-a-Service: a flexible, cost-effective solution that provides companies with access to senior cybersecurity expertise tailored to their specific needs.

While Spike Reply Luxembourg benefits from the expertise of its international network, it also collaborates closely with other Reply entities in Luxembourg to co-develop innovative solutions. These partnerships leverage cutting-edge technologies and cloud-native platforms to address evolving regulatory and operational challenges.

The latest illustration of this is the collaboration with Business Elements Reply, a Microsoft Solutions Partner specialising in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Together, they developed a tailored solution to help companies meet DORA’s specific requirements, particularly the obligation to create and maintain a Register of Information. Built on Microsoft Power Platform, the solution centralises data in a secure cloud environment, replacing manual, fragmented processes with an intuitive interface. It enables direct data imports, automated updates across reporting templates, and full traceability—resulting in improved data quality, enhanced consistency...