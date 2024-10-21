Sophos to Acquire Secureworks

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sophos and Secureworks® announced a definitive agreement for Sophos to acquire Secureworks. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $859 million. Sophos is backed by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm.

Sophos’ experience and reputation as a leading provider of managed security services and end-to-end security products, combined with Secureworks’ security operations expertise transformed into the Taegis™ platform, is expected to further deliver complementary advanced MDR and XDR solutions for the benefit of their global customer bases. Together, they will help strengthen the resilience and security posture of global organizations of any size with a combination of security controls, AI, world-class threat intelligence, and two teams with decades of cybersecurity expertise.

Sophos expects to integrate solutions from both companies into a broader and stronger security portfolio benefiting small, mid- and enterprise customers. This includes Sophos expanding its current portfolio with other new offerings like identity detection and response (ITDR), next-gen SIEM capabilities, operational technology (OT) security, and enhanced vulnerability risk prioritization. As two partner-centric organizations, the combination of Sophos and Secureworks will enable the combined company to expand its market presence to create greater value within the channel and strengthen the overall security community.

Cyber risk continues to escalate, driven by a rampant cybercriminal ecosystem and global geopolitical pressures. Combined, Sophos and Secureworks share a long history of having exceptional threat intelligence, security operations, incident response, and innovative security product capabilities that help organizations defeat these adversaries.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Sophos intends to acquire Secureworks in an all-cash transaction valued at $859 million. Secureworks shareholders, including Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), will receive $8.50 per share in cash. This represents a 28% premium to the unaffected 90-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP). The transaction is expected to close in early 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Additional information regarding this announcement can be found in the Form 8-K filed by Secureworks with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 21, 2024.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is acting as legal counsel to Sophos and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC., Barclays, BofA Securities, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and UBS Investment Bank are acting as financial advisors and providing debt financing for the transaction. Piper Sandler & Company and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as financial advisors to Secureworks and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal counsel.