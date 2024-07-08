Sophos Managed Detection and Response Service Empowers GAC’s Cybersecurity Transformation

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced that it is partnering with GAC Group, which specializes in the delivery of high-quality shipping, logistics and marine services, to boost its cybersecurity strategy. The agreement seeks to strengthen and secure GAC’s corporate network from cyberattacks and breaches with Sophos’ industry-leading managed security services.

GAC Group (Holdings) Ltd is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and has a global footprint spanning over 50 countries and encompassing more than 300 offices. The company develops logistical solutions for clients across diverse industries and has a dynamic IT infrastructure, crafted to support the needs of a global enterprise. GAC features a resilient digital infrastructure supported by its IT department with over 100 IT professionals, including four specialists focused on IT security, to maintain a strong defense against cyber threats.

Ransomware attacks continue to be a major threat in today’s landscape and are driving the growth of the cybercrime economy. According to the latest Sophos annual “State of Ransomware 2024” survey report, exploited vulnerabilities were the most commonly identified root cause of an attack, impacting 32% of organizations. This was closely followed by compromised credentials (29%) and malicious email (23%).

Strong foundational security is a must. GAC Group wanted to fortify its defenses further and mitigate the risk of breaches with a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy. In 2019, the company deployed Sophos Intercept X, the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. The company was also looking for a centrally managed software solution renowned for its strong malware protection capabilities. On achieving great results with Sophos, opting for Sophos MDR was a natural choice, given the familiarity with the team and the excellent training received on the services.

The intricate nature of modern operating environments and the rapid pace of cyber threats make it challenging for organizations to effectively handle detection and response on their own.