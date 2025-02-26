Sonnet Technologies announced the launch of the RackMac mini

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Sonnet Technologies announced the launch of the RackMac mini (2024+), a custom-designed enclosure to install and secure up to three M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini computers. The enclosure is designed to fit in standard 19-inch equipment racks and includes space beneath each installed computer to store a connected external USB SSD.

What It Does:

The 5 1/4-inch deep RackMac mini (2024+) rackmount enclosure secures three Mac mini computers side by side in a 2U rack space. Its design provides open access to all the computers’ ports, while front panel buttons enable activation of the computers’ bottom-mounted power buttons.

Why It’s Important:

Mac mini computers, famous for their compact dimensions and impressive performance, are ideal for many off-the-desk workflows. However, their small size poses challenges in secure integration into equipment racks to support users varied workflows and needs. The RackMac mini (2024+) enclosure mounts three Mac mini computers in a minimal space without trapping them in hot, recirculating rack air, enabling them to stay as cool in a rack as out on a desk and making them perfect for use in server rooms and deskside equipment racks. The enclosure employs firm rubber cushions that securely hold the computers in place during transport to make the Sonnet solution uniquely qualified for use in portable racks and shallow molded rack cases ensuring the Mac mini computers’ secure mobility.

How It’s Distinctive:

Designed and manufactured in the USA, the RackMac mini (2024+) offers distinct advantages over other rackmounts:

Designed for Travel

Other Mac mini rackmounts largely consist of open trays or feature plastic in their construction, neither of which provide installed computers the kind of protection required for safe transportation. The RackMac mini enclosure’s solid steel construction with removable top lid encloses the computers on all sides to prevent their easy removal, while the integrated rubber cushions hold the computers firmly in place during transport from location to location.

Front Power Buttons

Some Mac mini rackmount products require users to either pull out a shelf and lift the computers to access their bottom-mounted power buttons, or to pull them out of their rack entirely. Sonnet designed the RackMac mini enclosure with ease of use in mind — front panel buttons enable easy and reliable operation of the Mac mini power buttons, enabling users to activate the computer power buttons with no hassles.

Provides Proper Cooling Support

Apple carefully designed the Mac mini cooling system to enable tremendous performance from such a small computer. Sonnet designed the RackMac mini (2024+) to ensure each installed Mac mini computer’s thermal architecture operates at 100% efficiency. The design enables users to install multiple enclosures in a rack to achieve a great density of computers — perfect for tasks such as software development and distributed processing — in a minimal space without additional cooling required..

When You Can Get It:

The RackMac mini (2024+) Mac mini rackmount enclosure (part number RACK-MIN-3X) is expected to be available from Sonnet the week of February 24 and soon from channel partners worldwide at the suggested retail price of $299.99.