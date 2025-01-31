Sonnet Announces Secure Mounting Bracket for All-New 2024 Apple® Mac mini® Computers

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Sonnet Technologies announced the launch of the MacCuff mini (2024+), a custom-designed mounting solution for new M4 and M4 Pro Mac mini® computers. The MacCuff mini (2024+) is ideal for use in businesses, schools, and at home, enabling users to move their computers off the top of their desks, secure them in place under a desk, shelf, or table — or to a wall or monitor — and have easy access to their ports and power switch. Sonnet provides easy-to-follow installation instructions with a drill hole template, plus the necessary mounting hardware.

What It Does:

The MacCuff mini (2024+) is a heavy-gauge steel security mounting bracket that secures a Mac mini without obstructing access to its ports, power switch, ventilation, or wireless signals. The included locking bar offers theft deterrence when used with a padlock (not included) without compromising functionality.

Why It’s Important:

Mac mini computers, famous for their compact dimensions and impressive performance, are essential tools in diverse environments — from home offices and schools to professional audio and video settings. However, their small size makes them vulnerable to theft while sitting on a desk. Sonnet’s latest Mac mini mounting solution — designed and manufactured in the USA — enables users to mount their computers securely while supporting the computer’s airflow needs, power button operation, and full Wi-Fi and Bluetooth performance.

How It’s Distinctive:

The MacCuff mini (2024+) differs from other Mac mini mounts in several important ways:

• Heavy-gauge Steel Construction

Plastic mounts can easily be broken and provide little to no security. Some metal mounts use aluminum instead of steel, or may be easy to disassemble, both properties that make them less secure. The Sonnet MacCuff bracket’s single-piece steel construction and steel locking bar provide rugged, all-around security without compromise.

• Designed to Support Full Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Performance

The 2024 Mac mini computer’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antennas are located in its base, meaning its wireless performance is heavily dependent on where the computer is placed. Other metal brackets may feature solid-bottom designs that inhibit or block wireless signals by shielding the antennas. The MacCuff bracket, however, places the Mac mini in a recess that leaves the base uncovered, helping to secure the computer while also supporting unimpeded wireless performance.

• Provides Proper Cooling Support

Apple carefully designed the Mac mini cooling system — routing cool air into the computer through one side of its base, and warm air out the other — to enable tremendous performance from such a small computer. Some other brackets enclose the Mac mini in such a way that restricts the computer’s airflow, a flaw that will potentially reduce performance and cause overheating. The Sonnet bracket design ensures the Mac mini thermal architecture operates at 100% efficiency to guarantee maximum cooling and prevent overheating no matter how the bracket is mounted.

When You Can Get It:

The MacCuff mini (2024+) mounting bracket (part number CUFF-MIN-M4) is available now from Sonnet and soon from channel partners worldwide at the suggested retail price of $49.99.