SoftwareOne Holding AG and Crayon Group Holding ASA announced that they have agreed to combin

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

SoftwareOne Holding AG and Crayon Group Holding ASA, two global providers of software and cloud solutions, announced that they have agreed to combine. To this end, SoftwareOne will launch a recommended voluntary stock and cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Crayon. With total revenue of approximately CHF 1.6 billion, presence across 70+ countries and around 13,000 employees, the combined company will be excellently positioned as a preferred partner to both customers and vendors globally, driving additional growth and significant value creation for shareholders.

Key transaction highlights

– Crayon shareholders to be offered 0.8233 new shares in SoftwareOne and NOK 69 in cash for each Crayon share, implying an offer value of NOK 144 per share based on SoftwareOne’s undisturbed share price(1)

– Offer based on a valuation of Crayon at NOK 172.5 per share, representing a premium of 36%, while SoftwareOne is valued at CHF 10 per share in the share exchange component, a premium of 38%, both compared to the respective undisturbed share prices[1]

– Accelerated growth and improved profitability driven by run-rate cost synergies of CHF 80-100 million to be reached within 18 months of completion, incremental to SoftwareOne’s previously announced cost savings of over CHF 50 million, as well as significant revenue synergies driven by high business complementarity

– Highly value accretive for shareholders with EPS accretion around 25%[2], and over 40% excluding implementation costs by 2026

– Full support of the transaction from the founding shareholders of SoftwareOne and Crayon, holding 29% and 5% of the share capital, respectively, with the SoftwareOne founding shareholders having pre-committed to vote in favour of the necessary resolutions at a SoftwareOne shareholders’ meeting and the Crayon founding shareholders having pre-committed to tender their shares in the offer

– Completion of the transaction expected in Q3 2025, subject to customary conditions, including a minimum acceptance of the offer of at least 90% of Crayon shares on a fully diluted basis, as well as SoftwareOne shareholder approval and regulatory approvals

– Crayon to appoint two nominees to be proposed as additional members of the SoftwareOne Board of Directors; CEOs Raphael Erb and Melissa Mulholland to be named as Co-Chief Executive Officers of the combined company

Compelling strategic rationale

The transaction is based on the combination of two leading global software and cloud solutions providers, with a complementary geographical footprint, customer base and offering.

The combined company will be uniquely positioned to capitalise on the USD 150 billion addressable market, which is growing at ‘mid-teens’ driven by mega-trends, including public cloud adoption and increased focus on managing cloud spend, data & AI and security. Both companies have a customer-centric business model and an aligned go-to-market approach. By joining forces, SoftwareOne and Crayon will create a larger marketplace and enhance their differentiated services offering. Their deep relationships with the hyperscalers will be further reinforced, with increased importance to vendors given combined scale and ability to offer global access across customer segments. Furthermore, SoftwareOne’s scalable global and local delivery model and transactional platform will support approximately CHF 16 billion of billings in total.

The combination delivers value creation through substantial revenue and cost synergies. Run-rate cost synergies of CHF 80-100 million within 18 months of completion have been identified, incremental to SoftwareOne’s previously announced cost savings of over CHF 50 million. They will be achieved through scale and efficiency across currently sub-scale local operations, integration of offices and functions, a scalable transactional platform with shared service centers, increased sales efficiency and improved utilisation of the combined services delivery network. Implementation costs are expected to be within the same range as the run-rate cost synergies.

In addition, significant revenue synergies have been identified, including expanded customer access, in particular to larger customer accounts, based on combined capabilities, certifications and authorisations. Significant cross- and upsell opportunities are also expected from the enhanced services offering. Furthermore, the company will be in a position to increase coverage of the SME segment by leveraging both SoftwareOne’s digital sales hubs and Crayon’s channel platform.

Recommended voluntary offer to Crayon shareholders

In view of the transaction, SoftwareOne will make a voluntary offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Crayon pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The shareholders of Crayon will receive 0.8233 new shares in SoftwareOne and NOK 69 in cash for each share in Crayon. The implied offer value is NOK 144 per Crayon share, based on SoftwareOne’s undisturbed share price[3]. This represents an overall premium to Crayon shareholders of 13% compared to the undisturbed share price.

The offer is based on an agreed valuation of Crayon at NOK 172.5 per share, which represents a 36% premium to the undisturbed share price, with a consideration of 40% cash and 60% shares. The share component assumes an exchange ratio based on an agreed valuation of SoftwareOne at CHF 10 per share, representing a 38% premium to the undisturbed share price.

The Board of Directors of Crayon has unanimously resolved that it will recommend Crayon shareholders to accept the offer. In addition, the founding shareholders of Crayon, holding 5% of Crayon’s share capital, have pre-committed to tender their shares in the offer and under-taken a 12-month lock-up on their shares from the time of completion of the transaction. SoftwareOne currently holds 1.9% of Crayon’s share capital.

Launch of the offer is subject to the following conditions being satisfied: (a) the pre-acceptances shall remain valid and in full force; (b) absence of a material adverse change pertaining to Crayon; (c) the final approval of a combined offer document and prospectus by the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, as applicable; (d) the Board of Directors of Crayon’s recommendation of the offer shall not have been withdrawn, modified or amended; (e) SoftwareOne having underwritten a warranty and indemnity insurance; and (f) Crayon shall in all material respects have complied with its obligations under the transaction agreement entered into between the parties on 19 December 2024, and there shall otherwise have been no material breach of the transaction agreement by Crayon which entitles SoftwareOne to terminate the transaction agreement pursuant to its terms.

The issuance of up to 72 million new SoftwareOne shares to the accepting Crayon shareholders, representing up to 32% of SoftwareOne’s new total share capital, will require the approval by SoftwareOne shareholders. The founding shareholders of SoftwareOne, including Daniel von Stockar, René Gilli and B. Curti Holding AG/Curti AG, together holding 29% of SoftwareOne’s share capital, have pre-committed to vote in favour of such resolution at a shareholders’ meeting of SoftwareOne.

The companies will explore the possibility of carrying out a dual listing of the consideration shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Such a dual listing will be subject to regulatory approvals by inter alia FINMA and the Oslo Stock Exchange. It is therefore uncertain whether a dual listing will be possible.

Completion of the offer is expected in Q3 2025 and is subject to customary conditions, including a minimum acceptance of the offer of at least 90% of the Crayon shares on a fully diluted basis, as well as regulatory approvals.

The offer is not subject to any due diligence or financing condition. The complete details of the offer, including all terms and conditions, will be included in the combined offer document and prospectus to be distributed to Crayon shareholders following approval by the Oslo Stock Exchange and by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway.

Financial impact and financing

On an indicative basis, the combined company generated approximately CHF 1,595 million in revenue over the last twelve months to 30 September 2024, with adjusted EBITDA of approximately CHF 334 million excluding synergies.

EPS accretion is expected to be around 25%, including implementation costs and phased synergies, and over 40% excluding implementation costs by 2026.

The transaction will be financed by investment grade bridge facilities of approximately CHF 700 million to fund the cash consideration and refinance Crayon’s existing debt. Following the transaction, SoftwareOne expects proforma net debt / adjusted EBITDA (including synergies and implementation costs) to be below 2.0x as at 31 December 2025.

Based on healthy cash generation of the combined company, SoftwareOne expects to maintain its current dividend policy, with a pay-out ratio of 30-50% of adjusted net profit, following completion of the transaction.

Corporate governance

The transaction is unanimously supported by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

The parties have agreed that, as part of the transaction, Crayon will appoint two nominees to be proposed as additional members of the Board of Directors of SoftwareOne. The current CEOs, Raphael Erb and Melissa Mulholland, will be Co-Chief Executive Officers of the combined company.

The combined company will have its legal domicile in Stans, Switzerland.

Update from the SoftwareOne Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of SoftwareOne is convinced that the business combination with Crayon represents a significant value creation opportunity for shareholders. The company will therefore now focus its efforts on the successful completion of the transaction and integration. The Board does not exclude considering private ownership at a later stage, if in the best interest of the company and its shareholders. SoftwareOne will update the market as and when required.

Jefferies is acting as sole financial advisor to SoftwareOne. Walder Wyss is acting as legal advisor to SoftwareOne, with Wikborg Rein advising as to Norwegian law and Freshfields as to regulatory matters. ABG Sundal Collier and Houlihan Lokey are acting as financial advisors and AGP Advokater is acting as legal advisor to Crayon.