SOC Optimization: Understanding, Leveraging, and Tracking SLAs

November 2024 by Muhammad Omar Khan Co-Founder at SIRP

Service Level Agreements, or SLAs, are critical to maintaining trust and accountability in business relationships. SLAs define the performance standards expected from a security service provider’s client (whether internal or external) and provide the benchmarks for accountability and improvement.

Here, we discuss why SLAs are so important for organizational relationships in cybersecurity and how you can begin to think about them as part of your security strategy.

What Are Service Level Agreements (SLAs)?

SLAs are formal contracts that outline the expected services, products, and guarantees between a cybersecurity provider and their client. Unlike a sales contract, the SLA will typically include benchmarks and metrics for success, including:

● Response times for security incidents

● Uptime guarantees for cloud or e-commerce infrastructure

● Expectations for patching software, especially after incidents or discoveries of emerging threats and zero-day exploits

● Timelines for continuing scanning, testing, and upgrades

Why Are SLAs Important in Cybersecurity?

While contracts are essential in any line of business, SLAs in cybersecurity help ground the relationship between the provider and client in concrete terms so that there is a sense of accountability for when and how those services are delivered. This fact is crucial for several reasons:

● Many businesses need documented efforts to maintain compliance with frameworks like GDPR, the NIST 800-53 requirements, or the ISO 27000 series of standards. An SLA shows that they are working with a provider meeting those requirements.

● Many businesses want to have clear internal standards for measuring privacy and security, whether or not they have compliance requirements. An SLA helps define those standards for their own teams and third-party vendors.

● Businesses with clear SLAs demonstrate to their customer base that they can be trusted with the highest levels of security.

● SLAs will often include clauses for ongoing improvements and updates that the provider must follow through with.

How Can Your Business Leverage an SLA for Success?

Because an SLA is not just a contract, it’s important that you understand it as an essential strategic document for your cybersecurity strategy. Therefore, you must understand how to leverage the SLA to benefit your organization strategically.

● Get specific with the types of threats you are addressing. Tailor metrics and timelines around common threats in your industry. For example, you might have a timeframe for how long it takes your provider to identify and quarantine network security threats or investigate phishing attacks upon discovering suspect emails.

● Incorporate risk management as an SLA model. Nothing says you can’t have multiple SLAs based on different aspects of your security profile, and doing so can help you better address various levels of risk in your organization.

● Align SLA requirements with compliance requirements, mainly if you operate in heavily regulated industries like healthcare (HIPAA), government service (NIST, CMMC), or commerce in the European Union (GDPR).

● Make sure SLAs are trackable. Your provider should have some designated form of reporting or, better yet, a dashboard to show (in real time, preferably) how ongoing security efforts meet SLA requirements.

Why Does Tracking SLAs Matter?

Tracking cybersecurity SLAs is pivotal for ensuring that the commitments outlined in these agreements are met. Given the critical nature of cybersecurity operations, failure to adhere to SLA terms can lead to devastating consequences, including financial losses, reputational damage, and regulatory non-compliance.

Some tracking metrics to follow include

● Real-time monitoring of analytics and infrastructure to inform internal or third-party security teams of potential or emerging threats.

● Incident tracking, including incident logs and associated response times and outcomes.

● KPI alignment is based on established performance indicators compared to actual performance, which helps determine how successfully the SLA is being followed.

● Auditing and associated documentation to ensure that any breaches of an SLA are recognized, that the party not upholding that SLA is held accountable and that changes are made as soon as possible.

The Future of SLAs in Cybersecurity

As technology evolves and industries become more interconnected, the nature of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) is transforming. In the cybersecurity landscape, where the stakes are exceptionally high, SLAs shift from static, one-size-fits-all contracts to dynamic, intelligent, and adaptive frameworks.

● Dynamic SLAs: Unlike traditional, rigid SLAs, dynamic SLAs will be modifiable based on circumstances and changing conditions, such as different threat levels, resources, or available technologies.

● Integration with AI: AI touches nearly every part of cybersecurity, so it is no surprise that it’s also changing how we think of SLAs. AI-driven platforms and integrated SLAs can help predict breakdowns in SLA compliance, suggest ways to improve the SLA or adherence to it, and provide better analytics to measure success.

Conclusion

The future of SLAs in cybersecurity is driven by innovation, adaptability, and alignment with broader business and regulatory landscapes. As dynamic frameworks replace static agreements and AI-driven, risk-based models take center stage, SLAs will evolve beyond mere contracts. They will become strategic tools that integrate seamlessly with incident management processes, driving resilience, trust, and competitive advantage in an ever-evolving threat environment