Smarttech247 and SentinelOne join forces

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Smarttech247 announces a strategic collaboration with SentinelOne, a global leader in AI-powered security, aimed at delivering unparalleled managed detection and response (MDR) services to small and medium businesses.

As part of the collaboration, Smarttech247 will integrate its cutting-edge VisionX platform with the SentinelOne Singularity Platform to provide mid-marke t customers in Europe and the US with the most advanced threat detection, analysis, and response capabilities available in the market.

SentinelOne’s Purple AI, a transformative AI security analyst designed to unlock the full potential of security teams by radically simplifying and accelerating threat hunting, investigations, and response, will play a pivotal role in enhancing Smarttech 247’s MDR offering.

Together, Smarttech247 and SentinelOne can empower organisations to stay one step ahead of cyber adversaries by delivering comprehensive, AI-driven managed detection and response solutions that protect the entire enterprise.