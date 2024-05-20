SmartCIC Technologies has launched an innovation hub in Barcelona

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

SmartCIC Technologies has launched an innovation hub in Barcelona to accelerate its development of cellular performance monitoring technologies. It will provide a space that brings together researchers, creators and innovators to nurture ideas around cellular performance and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies into industry-changing services.

SmartCIC Technologies combines precision-performance testing with artificial intelligence to optimise and accelerate innovation in cellular networking. Its intelligence enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and enterprises to gain insights into local network performance across the globe. The data captured empowers enterprises to increase agility in their mobile solutions while enabling service providers to optimise performance and monetise 5G investments.

The project is specifically designed to answer the biggest questions in the market around enabling innovation, monetisation and profitability in cellular networks. Its cellular intelligence provides customers comparative analysis of cellular performance in a given location, while offering insights based on millions of data points within a radio frequency (RF) environment.

SmartCIC Technologies is focused on driving innovation through cellular intelligence with AI and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles at its core. Its predictive analytics tools allow users to build models of the RF environment to predict performance. In addition to its predictive engine, SmartCIC utilises AI to minimise emissions from its ‘Drive’ car by generating efficient drive routes based on real-time data reducing the need for excessive driving.