Smart Axiata announced the launch of the Next Generation Signalling Firewall and Intrusion Detection System in collaboration with SecurityGen

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Smart Axiata, a mobile network operator in Cambodia, has announced the successful launch of the Next Generation Signalling Firewall (NGSF) and Intrusion Detection System (IDS) in collaboration with SecurityGen, a global telecom cybersecurity firm. These cutting-edge systems mark a significant milestone in Smart’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its network infrastructure and protect customer data.

The NGSF is not just a defense mechanism; it serves as a bastion of network security, ensuring comprehensive protection for both voice and data services. By thoroughly inspecting the signaling controls for voice calls, data sessions, and Internet connectivity, the NGSF provides a holistic, deep, protocol-level inspection and intrusion prevention capabilities. Collaborating with SecurityGen, Smart has implemented a robust system that fortifies its subscribers against potentially advanced threats from anywhere around the globe.

One of the key features of the NGSF is its comprehensive cross-protocol signaling firewall platform, covering protocols such as Signaling System 7 (SS7), Diameter, and GTP. SS7 is responsible for connection setup, routing, and control, while Diameter handles authentication and authorization. GTP facilitates secured data transport over the network. The SecurityGen NGSF, also known as Telecom Security Guard (TSG), prevents a wide range of attacks, including data theft, identity spoofing, location tracing, and denial-of-service attacks.

The NGSF offers numerous benefits to both Smart and its customers. For Smart, its implementation results in improved security, enhanced compliance with industry standards, increased agility in deploying new services and technologies, and proactive security backed by active intelligence.

Telecom customers also reap the benefits of TSG, with increased reliability, reduced risk from cyberattacks and fraud, and the assurance that their telecom services are protected in an ever-expanding digital landscape. Most importantly, it protects customers from bad actors that intend to steal their identities, which further allows them to perform malicious attacks on subscribers, such as SMS spamming, spoofing, and other serious threats.

As the digital world rapidly evolves, the need to safeguard network and data security is becoming increasingly essential. Smart’s implementation of the NGSF and IDS demonstrates its leadership in embracing state-of-the-art technology and security infrastructure to protect its customers and contribute to the development of the telecom and digital industry in Cambodia.