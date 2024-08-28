SlashNext announced the launch of its Executive Protection Service

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

SlashNext announced the launch of its Executive Protection Service. This comprehensive solution offers 360-degree workspace protection across email, mobile/SMS, and web communication apps for highly targeted employees. Designed to safeguard organizations’ most critical members, the AI-native protection service blocks advanced phishing, social engineering, ransomware, fraud, and reputation scams in business and personal communication apps. Ideal for CXOs, executive officers, and other high-value targets, this offering delivers complete protection in minutes while providing 24/7/365 concierge help desk and SOC-as-a-service.

SlashNext’s Executive Protection Service offers unparalleled security for designated employees, including Board Directors, Executive Officers (e.g., Section 16 Officers defined in The Securities Exchange Act of 1934), Accounts Payable, HR, and other business leaders. The service provides complete protection against sophisticated attacks in:

Email: Blocks executive impersonation attempts, account takeovers, supply chain attacks, business email compromise (BEC), and targeted spear-phishing campaigns designed to steal credentials and personal information or induce fraudulent wire transfers.

Mobile Apps: Secures against SMS phishing (smishing) and mobile web phishing threats in text, WhatsApp, LinkedIn Messenger, Telegram, Outlook and more that highly-targeted individuals may encounter no matter their location. This service eliminates the risk of Executive Impersonation, Credential Phishing, Malware Exploits, Investment/Bitcoin/Financial Fraud, and more.

Web-based Communication Apps: Blocks sophisticated phishing in browsers and collaboration platforms such as Teams, Slack, Zoom, SharePoint and others. Protects against emerging threats like Midnight Blizzard attacks and novel vectors targeting high-value individuals.

The Executive Protection Service integrates directly into corporate and personal email, messaging and communication apps used by executives and high value targets and is backed by a 100% guaranteed privacy policy ensuring that communication is strictly secure and private.

“With the launch of its Executive Protection Service, SlashNext is addressing a critical need in the cybersecurity landscape,” said Ken Buckler, Research Director, Security and Risk Management, at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA). “High-value employees are prime targets for cybercriminals, and this innovative solution offers them robust, multi-channel protection. Integrating email, mobile, and browser security as a service that is both simple and fast to deploy keeps organizations and their most valuable assets safe.”

This service is available now and is priced at $5,000 per month for up to 25 executives protected. Learn more about the SlashNext Executive Protection Service.