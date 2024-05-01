SlashNex launches SlashNext GenAI for Spam and Graymai

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

SlashNex announced the launch of SlashNext GenAI for Spam and Graymail, the industry’s first spam and graymail detection and filtering solution that leverages a generative AI large language model (LLM) to deliver unparalleled accuracy and precision, with near-zero false positive rates. SlashNext GenAI for Spam and Graymail uses a unique set of AI classifiers specifically trained to identify different categories of spam and unwanted graymail, such as marketing ads, sales outreach, newsletters and announcements. The AI-enhanced precision dramatically reduces threats embedded in these types of emails, and drives significant productivity gains for users and SOC teams.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, the SlashNext Threat Labs team has observed a 1,265% increase in malicious phishing emails. The FBI warns in its recent IC3 report that losses due to BEC in 2023 exceeded $2.9B, with an average cost of $137K per BEC incident. The availability of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT is enabling cybercriminals to launch sophisticated email-based attacks quickly and in greater volume than ever before. As a byproduct, spam and graymail volumes have increased as well, which amplifies the burden placed on SOC teams who are left to manage the influx in emails reported by users for investigation.

SlashNext GenAI for Spam and Graymail improves user productivity by keeping their inboxes clean and free of spam and unsolicited emails that they otherwise would likely report to their SOC teams for investigation. This in turn reduces the burden on SOC teams who now receive fewer alerts and investigation requests. With an intuitive executive dashboard and executive summary report, CISOs can easily demonstrate the value of SlashNext GenAI for Spam and Graymail. The dashboard and reporting capabilities provide clear insights into the value delivered by showcasing metrics such as “User Productivity Hours Saved” and “SOC Analysts Time Saved.”

Unlike other email security solutions that use primary signatures and policies, SlashNext GenAI for Spam and Graymail is based on a proprietary generative AI LLM. Because of this approach, it also seamlessly integrates with Microsoft and augments Microsoft Defender for Office 365. This pairing provides customers with the strongest “better together” defense in depth strategy available.

SlashNext GenAI for Spam and Graymail is available now.