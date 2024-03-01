Simpson Associates Attains Microsoft Advanced Specialisation, Joins Elite UK Partners in Azure App Migration Expertise

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Simpson Associates, a data transformation partner specialising in data analytics, AI and Managed Services is proud to announce its latest achievement: attaining the Microsoft Advanced Specialisation in ’Migrate Enterprise Applications to Microsoft Azure’. This prestigious accreditation places Simpsons among an elite group of UK-based Microsoft partners recognised for their exceptional expertise in Azure app migration solutions.

Building upon their existing active Solutions Partner designations for Data & AI (Azure) and Digital & App Innovation (Azure), achieving this Microsoft Advanced Specialisation represents a significant milestone for Simpson Associates. This accomplishment reflects the company’s commitment to expanding their capabilities and delivering best-in-class services for cloud migration projects.

The attainment of this advanced specialisation is a testament to the dedication and proficiency of Simpson Associates’ talented team. Their expertise and hard work have enabled the company to meet the rigorous standards set by Microsoft, solidifying its position as a leader in the field of cloud solutions.

With this accreditation, Simpsons demonstrates its capability to provide seamless and efficient migration of enterprise applications to Microsoft Azure while upholding the highest industry standards. Clients can trust in their expertise to navigate the complexities of cloud migration and deliver robust solutions that drive business success.

As a Microsoft partner, they remain committed to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and providing value-added services to their clients. The attainment of this Microsoft Advanced Specialisation further strengthens its position as a trusted strategic partner in the realm of cloud computing. Looking forward Simpson Associates are expecting to gain additional Advanced Specialisations as part of their commitment for technical innovation.