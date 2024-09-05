Silobreaker expands US reseller programme with ThreatQuotient

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Silobreaker announced the expansion of its US reseller programme through a strengthened partnership with threat intelligence platform innovator, ThreatQuotient. This collaboration leverages Silobreaker’s vast datasets from open, deep and dark web sources to enrich the ThreatQ Platform, providing organisations with advanced capabilities to contextualise technical threat indicators and analyse unstructured threat information at scale.

Building on the success of its existing reseller programme, Silobreaker’s expanded partnership with ThreatQuotient will extend its reach and service offerings in the US. This strategic move underscores Silobreaker’s commitment to working closely with resellers to deliver cutting-edge threat intelligence solutions while delivering a seamless and powerful user experience.

Several new features significantly boost threat intelligence capabilities. On-demand querying allows users to easily access and query Silobreaker’s unequalled dataset using intuitive search terms from the ThreatQ Platform. Silobreaker’s dataset provides powerful insights on threat indicators, as well as advanced correlation of high-relevance entities from Silobreaker documents, including malware, threat actors, attack types and more.

Key use cases include threat monitoring across open sources and the deep and dark web, vulnerability tracking, enhanced credential monitoring and indicator enrichment for IPs, domains and subdomains.