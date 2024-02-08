Silobreaker awarded ISO 27001 certification

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Security and threat intelligence technology company, Silobreaker, has announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, underscoring its market credibility and ongoing commitment to service excellence, while recognising its adherence to the highest standards of information security.

As an international benchmark for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), ISO 27001 ensures that organisations implement and maintain rigorous security controls and procedures, in order to protect their customers’ sensitive data and ensure business continuity. Part of Silobreaker’s ongoing strategy to continually bolster its security position, this latest certification demonstrates the company’s ability to withstand attack and deliver the best possible service to its customers.

“At Silobreaker, we enable our customers to identify and mitigate risks to their operations at scale, and in the quickest possible timeframe; it’s paramount that our services are always available and working optimally,” said Andy Grayland, CISO, Silobreaker. “This new ISO 27001 certification reflects our ongoing dedication to cyber security and service excellence, and shows that our customers can depend on us to provide the intelligence they need to safeguard their businesses from all types of threats, each and every day.”