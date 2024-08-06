Silobreaker announced Silobreaker AI

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Silobreaker announced the launch of its new AI-powered Summarise and Context features. Silobreaker AI enables analysts to accelerate the production of high-quality intelligence reports for key decision-makers, helping them assess and reduce organisational exposure to geopolitical, cyber, and physical risks confidently and quickly. Silobreaker’s latest AI advancements bring even greater efficiency and precision to threat intelligence operations.

Advanced analysis with AI Summarise

Silobreaker’s AI-powered Summarise feature can distil information and extract key topics from any document or group of documents. Developed in collaboration with intelligence analysts, Summarise ensures the accurate extraction of the most pertinent information – bypassing generic or irrelevant material.

The Summarise tool can be instructed to focus on specific topics, answer demanding questions and present outputs in formats in line with specific reporting needs. These intelligence outputs can be integrated immediately into reports and disseminated.

Instead of spending time on data extraction and filtering, analysts can use Summarise to focus on higher-level questions and answer a greater number and array of stakeholder requirements with enhanced accuracy and speed.

AI Context

Silobreaker continually monitors and surfaces entities such as threat actors, malware, MITRE ATT&CK(R) techniques, exploited vulnerabilities, breached suppliers and leaked credentials. With Silobreaker’s new AI-powered Context, the ‘who’, ‘what, ‘why’ and ‘how’, as well as the relationships between them are generated on-the-fly for analysts using the platform.

Context allows analysts to perform faster, more in-depth investigations, spot potential threats earlier, and improves their ability to interpret and communicate the significance of events to stakeholders. The seamless integration of AI-generated context into reports – produced and disseminated via a single platform – saves valuable time and enhances the overall efficiency of threat intelligence operations.