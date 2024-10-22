SIGA Launches Process-Oriented OT Cybersecurity Solutions Suite

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

The release of this new product suite addresses the growing threat of OT cyberattacks and the lack of tools for decision-making and containment once a breach occurs.

SigaML2 introduces SigaGuardX, a first-of-its-kind OT cybersecurity multi-level software guardian. SigaGuardX utilizes sophisticated AI/ML algorithms, drawing on data collected from various sources, including SIGA ecosystem partners and SigaGuard readings, to provide valuable tools and insights for CISOs.

SigaML2 also leverages SigaGuard, a field-proven, deep-tech OT cybersecurity hardware sensor that provides fully trusted Level 0 visibility. It identifies attacks that would otherwise go unnoticed by monitoring electrical signals, enabling 100% reliable detection capabilities.

The new SigaGuardX includes the proprietary S-PAS tool, which helps CISOs train both cybersecurity and operational teams, preparing them for real OT cyber-attacks by safely simulating attack scenarios.

Speaking at the ICS Cybersecurity Conference in Atlanta, CEO Amir Samoiloff said: "Cyber attackers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and a successful OT cyber breach should now be considered inevitable. SIGA provides essential tools to CISOs, detecting OT cyber-attacks that would otherwise remain undetected. Our solution offers an OT Decision Support System (OT_DSS) for managing cyberattacks and includes an embedded attack simulator to help teams train and better prepare for all scenarios."

As part of this groundbreaking launch, SIGA is introducing the Early Adopter Program. This program invites forward-thinking organizations and industry leaders to collaborate closely with us throughout the mission lifecycle. Through inclusive and equitable engagement, SIGA aims to focus its innovation on OT cybersecurity pain points, ensuring that its Process-Oriented Cybersecurity solution effectively helps OT CISOs protect their organizations from future attacks.