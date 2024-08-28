Siegwerk Strengthens Global Manufacturing Operations with GTT’s Network and Security Services

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications Inc. has announced that Siegwerk, a manufacturer of printing inks and coatings for packaging applications and labels, has renewed and expanded its relationship with GTT.

GTT has been a strategic partner to Siegwerk since 2018. GTT provides Siegwerk with a global managed SD-WAN, enhanced with security and professional services that serves 65 offices and production sites. The global manufacturer relies on GTT’s services for network sourcing, visibility, orchestration, management and security, enabling business agility and cost-effectiveness across its global business footprint. Siegwerk is able to effectively manage and prioritize its application and network performance, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to its vital manufacturing and supply chain operations.

“At Siegwerk, we’re expanding the applications for inks and coatings, from enabling breakthrough product designs to innovations that support a circular packaging economy," said Mohamed El Ashmawy, CIO at Siegwerk. Our global network is critical to our success, and we are happy to continue working with GTT to keep our business secure and connected — even in regions where sourcing robust connectivity can be challenging. Our partnership with GTT has helped us control costs whilst increasing available bandwidth across our network by 40%, supporting reliable access to the cloud and helping us propel our digital strategy forward.”, El Ashmawy adds.

GTT continues to provide Siegwerk with Managed SD-WAN, Dedicated Internet Access, Internet Security and Managed Firewall services. The scope for their secure global networking solution has been increased to include DDoS Mitigation and enhanced Professional Services support. The addition of DDoS Mitigation ensures comprehensive, inline defense against Distributed Denial of Service attacks, safeguarding data analytics functions and preventing the disruption of manufacturing operations and loss of productivity.