Shady Bets: Gambling fraud in the the Middle-East and Europe

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Group-IB’s CERT team recently discovered over 500 deceptive ads and 1,377 malicious websites designed to trick users into downloading fraudulent applications that promise easy money. These scams, which steal personal data and money from users, are spreading across various regions. The ads target the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, with more than 200 ads in Egypt alone. The increasing number of these scams highlights how scammers are rapidly expanding their reach into new markets.