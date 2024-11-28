Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Malware Update

Shady Bets: Gambling fraud in the the Middle-East and Europe

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Group-IB’s CERT team recently discovered over 500 deceptive ads and 1,377 malicious websites designed to trick users into downloading fraudulent applications that promise easy money. These scams, which steal personal data and money from users, are spreading across various regions. The ads target the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, with more than 200 ads in Egypt alone. The increasing number of these scams highlights how scammers are rapidly expanding their reach into new markets.

A key tactic used by these scammers is the use of AI-generated voices in multiple languages, which makes the ads appear local and trustworthy, even when the scam is carried out across borders. Through these fraudulent apps and websites, scammers steal personal and financial information during the registration process. Victims have suffered significant financial losses, with some reporting losses exceeding US$10,000.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 