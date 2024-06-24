ShadowHQ Launches Playbook Manager

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

ShadowHQ announced the launch of its Playbook Manager to help incident preparedness and response teams automate incident playbooks for faster response and recovery outcomes.

Cybersecurity, IT and business continuity teams rely on incident playbooks to manage critical events and ensure operational and cyber resiliency. Yet when a critical incident occurs, locating static playbooks, and mobilizing and coordinating response efforts can take hours, risking recovery delays, operational downtime and financial losses.

The ShadowHQ platform is a secure, out-of-band incident management solution that provides an organization’s response team with all of the tools needed to plan for and respond to critical events like cyber-attacks, outages or natural disasters. The Playbook Manager enriches the platform’s incident preparedness and response capabilities by automating existing and static response plans to support real-time activation and action.

Key ShadowHQ Playbook Manager features include:

• Centralization — Align program managers and incident responders from across the business with tailored and actionable playbooks that can be securely accessed from anywhere on desktop or on mobile devices.

• Automation — Digitize and automate early response actions, saving hours of critical response and remediation time.

• Improved time to respond — Deploy response actions quickly, efficiently and in real-time to minimize downtime and mitigate potential damages.

• Accessibility — Securely and centrally host digital playbooks in ShadowHQ’s out-of-band platform and easily export all playbooks into PDFs or Word Documents for back-up access.

• Accuracy — Easily update and modify playbook details on a regular or as-needed basis to ensure clear communication, activity ownership and response accuracy.

• Compliance — Maintain up-to-date documentation that meets and demonstrates regulatory compliance requirements specific to incident response and handling procedures.

The ShadowHQ Playbook Manager is available now as part of the ShadowHQ platform.