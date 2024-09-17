Setec Modernizes Global Operations with GTT’s Network Solutions

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. has announced that setec, a global leader in multidisciplinary engineering, has partnered with GTT to transform its network in France, reshaping its communications and connectivity while streamlining operations.

“Collaboration is at the heart of our success in the multidisciplinary engineering and construction projects we undertake,” said Laurent Cuny, group CIO at setec. “By working with GTT as our trusted partner to upgrade our network and implement SIP Trunking, we have not only achieved a 15% reduction in total cost of ownership and a 12- to 100-fold increase in bandwidth per site, but also greatly enriched the quality and speed of communication and cooperation between our engineers, staff and customers around the world.”

Working with GTT, setec has shifted from traditional telephony installations to running its voice services over internet connectivity, enhancing infrastructure efficiency across more than 1,000 telephone numbers. GTT SIP Trunking ensures setec’s critical voice traffic is routed seamlessly to the rest of the world using GTT’s global, fully redundant and robust SIP-based network with voice Session Border Controllers across 4 continents supporting a comprehensive footprint of local DIDs, emergency calling, number porting and toll-free numbers.

GTT has furthermore delivered a reliable, flexible, high-speed networking solution to setec. Each location features a primary WAN link to support all critical internal data flows, complemented by a secondary Dedicated Internet or broadband link for backup. This has allowed setec to move to a centralized data processing structure, consolidating servers from across its 20 sites to just five data centers.