ServiceNow announced the acquisition of the Quality 360 solution from Advania

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

ServiceNow announced the acquisition of the Quality 360 solution from Advania to enhance its strength in the manufacturing industry. Natively built on ServiceNow, Quality 360 will accelerate quality management functionality within the ServiceNow Manufacturing Commercial Operations (MCO) solution and empower manufacturers with proactive, data-driven insights to address end-to-end quality issues, ultimately helping to minimize operational costs and reputational risks.

Quality issues in the manufacturing industry are a significant concern and can represent costs as

high as 15-20% of sales revenue, according to the American Society for Quality. Originally built

by Advania on the ServiceNow platform, Quality 360 allows manufacturers to proactively identify

and resolve quality issues across all stages of production and service delivery, from source

identification to containment, corrective action, and resolution. The acquisition aligns with

ServiceNow’s vision to help manufacturers streamline commercial operations, diversify revenue

streams, and manage complex partner ecosystems—including OEMs, resellers, and dealers—

with real-time visibility.

Quality 360 delivers AI-powered root cause analysis, automated issue detection, and structured

resolution frameworks. With a centralized Quality Workspace, standardized playbooks, and real

time communication tools, manufacturers gain a seamless, end-to-end solution to uphold

product integrity and customer satisfaction.

With this acquisition, ServiceNow continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in

manufacturing transformation. This latest investment builds on our strong focus on co-innovation,

including manufacturing-centric initiatives such as our collaboration with Siemens on industrial

cybersecurity and AI-driven automation, as well as the acquisition of the 4Industry solution from

Plat4Mation to drive digital transformation across industrial ecosystems. At the same time,

broader partnerships with companies like Visa and Genesys demonstrate how ServiceNow is

co-innovating across industries to enhance workflow automation and customer experiences. By

fostering a trusted network of partners and customers, ServiceNow accelerates time to value,

drives industry-wide innovation, and delivers future-proof solutions across the entire platform.