Sentrycs has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract in Latin America

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Sentrycs has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract in Latin America for a national defense project. The project marks a significant milestone as the largest installation of counter-drone systems in the region, demonstrating Sentrycs’ unparalleled technological capabilities in addressing the growing threats posed by drones in high-risk environments. The contract’s first phase involves deploying multiple advanced C-UAS systems to enhance airspace security across various critical areas, including military bases, special operations forces, VIP convoys, and national borders. A strong emphasis will be placed on combating narcotics trafficking and criminal activity.

"Recent events in Latin America, including heightened defense challenges and increased unauthorized drone use in criminal activities, underscore the pressing need for advanced airspace security", said Jason Moore, Sentrycs’ Chief Revenue Officer. “This milestone contract is a testament to Sentrycs’ ability to deliver unmatched solutions for today’s most pressing drone security challenges. We are proud to play a pivotal role in enhancing national security for this region and look forward to supporting this air defense strategy with our innovative technologies."

Sentrycs’ selection followed rigorous trials and operational tests, where the company outperformed over a dozen competitors. Its ability to operate stealthily—remaining undetectable to third parties during use—was a key deciding factor for this sensitive project. Additional factors included the support of a dedicated local partner and a successful reference from an existing in country customer that has worked with the Sentrycs platform for multiple years.

The project will feature fixed, portable and vehicle-mounted systems as part of a multi-layered defense strategy that maximizes operational flexibility. Sentrycs’ vehicle-mounted kits provide discreet, low-footprint protection ideal for on-the-move operations, such as safeguarding VIP convoys, and special forces missions. These advanced solutions leverage an integration of Sentrycs’ superior Cyber over RF and mitigation, integrated with an additional jamming layer required by the end-user for any eventual escalation.

The company continues to innovate, delivering proven, simple, and effective solutions tailored to the unique challenges of high-risk environments.