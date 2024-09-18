SentinelOne takes top honours at 2024 SC Media Awards

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced that SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform won both the Best Enterprise Security Solution and the Best Endpoint Security Solution at the 2024 SC Media Awards.

SentinelOne introduced the first generative AI-powered platform for cybersecurity. The company broke new ground with Purple AI, a transformative AI security analyst, that customers are rapidly adopting. And the company continues to deliver new capabilities within the Singularity Platform designed to transform cybersecurity operations by combining the visibility of Singularity with the breadth and scale of the Singularity Data Lake and power of Purple AI to transform how security teams manage the complexity of their environments and defend threats.

The SC Awards were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance community from sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.