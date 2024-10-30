SentinelOne’s Purple AI Wins 2024 CyberScoop 50 Innovation of the Year Award

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced that its generative AI cybersecurity analyst, Purple AI, has been named as the 2024 CyberScoop 50 Innovation of the Year. Voters recognized Purple AI as a transformative technology that aims to improve how public and private organizations respond to cybersecurity threats and reduce overall risk. The award comes as organizations around the world adopt Purple AI as a revolutionary way to protect against increasingly brazen adversaries and the sophisticated, novel tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) they employ to evade even modern defenses.

The CyberScoop 50 Awards celebrate and honor the accomplishments of cybersecurity leaders in both the public and private sectors who are dedicated to protecting vital networks, information and critical infrastructure. SentinelOne was selected by voters for the innovation and change it is driving in cybersecurity with Purple AI.

Since its founding, SentinelOne has pioneered the use of AI to automate threat detection and response. The introduction of Purple AI in 2023 set the bar for how generative AI could be harnessed to accelerate and simplify the way security operations center (SOC) teams approach investigations, threat hunting and remediation. Integrated with all aspects of the Singularity Platform, Purple AI translates natural language security questions into structured queries, summarizes event logs and indicators, guides analysts of all levels through complex investigations and scales collaboration with shared investigation notebooks.

And it is delivering results. Users of Purple AI report real productivity gains, including 80% faster threat hunting and investigations.