SentinelOne’s CNAPP racks up over 240 G2 Awards

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

When it comes to cloud security, who do customers rate as the best in the industry? SentinelOne. The global leader in AI-powered security today announced that its Singularity Cloud Security solution has been recognised as market leading across CNAPP, CSPM, and CWPP by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. The platform earned more than 240 awards as part of the firm’s recently published 2024 Summer Grid Reports and was the only CNAPP product to earn a 4.9 out of 5 rating.

According to G2, “The Grid represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. Our G2 staff does not add any subjective input to the ratings, which are determined algorithmically based on data aggregated from publicly available online sources and social networks. Sellers cannot influence their ratings by spending time or money with us. Only the opinion of real users and data from public sources factor into the ratings.”

SentinelOne Cloud Security was recognised as a leader in all three G2 Grids and received awards for Best ROI, Best Support, Easiest Setup, and Easiest to Use.

SentinelOne Cloud Security is a comprehensive solution that combines an agentless CNAPP for cloud risk prioritisation with agent-based workload protection, along with malware protection for cloud storage, to deliver visibility and mitigation capabilities in a single platform. By seamlessly merging these technologies, SentinelOne empowers security teams to detect and respond to threats with machine-speed intelligence and ensures holistic coverage and deep insight into cloud environments, setting a new standard for cloud security excellence.

Reviews of Singularity Cloud Security validate it as the most comprehensive CNAPP available on the market:

• “One of the main reasons I use SentinelOne (formerly PingSafe) is the ability to provide us with deep visibility into our cloud environment,” said an Engineering Leader at SBI General Insurance. “SentinelOne displays all your cloud environment’s components in one console and gives details on how they affect cloud security.”

• Adds G2 reviewer Prashant Singh, “With SentinelOne, we can feel confident that our entire cloud infrastructure is being scanned around the clock for any potential threats. The all-in-one CNAPP cloud security allows us to identify issues quickly and provide real-time alerts that integrate seamlessly with our existing alerting tools like JIRA, Slack, PagerDuty, and email.”