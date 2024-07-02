SentinelOne recognised as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

When it comes to Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), customers have plenty of choices. And they’re choosing SentinelOne. The global leader in AI-powered security today announced that it is once again among the highest-rated vendors in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report. As of 1 July, over 1,600 end users provided reviews of SentinelOne’s singularity platform in the EPP market on Gartner Peer Insights, the undisputed leader for enterprise software and service buyers, and 95 percent said they would recommend the solution to prevent and protect against security threats.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform is the first AI security platform to protect the entire enterprise and empowers organisations of all sizes across industries to defend against any threat with the world’s most advanced AI-powered, autonomous capabilities. Professionals across industries give the platform high marks for its innovative capabilities delivered in a single management console with one unified agent that protects their organisations now and in the future.

Second to none

One manager of IT infrastructure for a healthcare organisation mentions that: “The detection capabilities of the product are second to none with the hybrid approach using both AI/ML, behaviour heuristics and definitions provide a higher pre and post detection rate than any other product in the space across almost all areas, not to mention the XDR functionality.”

An all-in-one solution

"SentinelOne Singularity is an all-in-one solution, providing a wide level of security for modern-day cyber attacks: Easy to deploy and manage, AI and ML are working even online and offline to mitigate all kinds of malware files and ransomware attacks," says a technical consultant for an IT company.

More than just endpoint protection

Beyond XDR, the intelligent, autonomous Singularity Platform harnesses the power of data and AI to protect every attack surface. According to a security analyst in the banking sector, "The SentinelOne platform is really powerful and does much more than just EDR. It’s smooth, quick, and full of usable data and insights."

Proven, real-world protection

Ranked number one in detection and protection in the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise, the singularity platform provides 100 percent protection, detection and real-time response with zero configurations. "We were advised by this software following a cyber attack, and the hackers recommended this type of solution,” says a director of IT for a retailer. “I was immediately seduced by the simplicity and also the good reaction of this tool."

Of the vendors reviewed as part of the 2024 Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, SentinelOne received an overall score of 4.8 out of 5 across the board for its product capabilities, and 75 percent of responders gave the company five stars based on 480 reviews as of April 2024.