SentinelOne Recognised as a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Managed Detection and Response

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced that it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the recently released Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer: Managed Detection and Response Services’ report. More than 210 users provided reviews of SentinelOne’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, and 95 percent expressed a willingness to recommend them.

Built on SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity Platform, a Gartner Peer-Insights Customer Choice for endpoint protection platforms, SentinelOne Vigilance MDR and Singularity MDR harness the power of SentinelOne’s industry-trusted threat experts and intelligence to provide enhanced detection and response coverage, empowering security teams to scale and strengthen their cyber defence.

According to an IT Security and Risk Management Associate at an IT services company, SentinelOne provides "A proactive and powerful service designed to enhance the organisation’s cybersecurity through continuous monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response. It performs exceptionally well by combining advanced technology with expert human oversight and also ensuring robust protection against cyber threats."

And as described by the head of IT for a consumer goods company, "Sentinel One is the best MDR I have ever seen, this solution has many features like shorter Mean Time to Respond (MTTR), a complete solution, backed up with AI, 24x7x365 coverage and many more. A proactive approach towards response, detection, and protection is one of the key features, which makes this product top of others. Deep analysis, threat insights and the mitigation process are among the best of their kind. I also liked the reporting dashboard where I am getting a complete incident report with threat analysis.”

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice recognition comes on the heels of SentinelOne being positioned as a leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms for a second consecutive year and achieving a perfect score in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations: Enterprise. SentinelOne was also named a CRN 2024 Product of the Year.