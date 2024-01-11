SentinelOne® positioned as a leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

January 2024 by Marc Jacob

Since disrupting the EDR market with its pioneering AI-powered security platform, SentinelOne has continued to innovate in securing the endpoint against threats and grow both its solutions and market share at a rapid pace. Expanding to protect across the entire enterprise, the Singularity platform spans endpoints, cloud, data, and identity, is enriched with threat intelligence and generative AI, and is complemented by industry-leading managed services.

With Singularity Endpoint, security teams benefit from:

• Best-in-class endpoint protection capabilities to easily manage complex configurations, conduct real-time monitoring, and stop attacks across the enterprise—all within a unified platform.

• Extensive AI-powered detections and autonomous controls easily integrated with Purple-AI to empower every analyst and accelerate investigation and response.

• Proactive security posture management and complete visibility into the entire enterprise across every platform, device, and operating system - including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and more.

Customers around the world and across industries trust SentinelOne to secure their environments. The company is among the highest-rated vendors in 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer Endpoint Protection Platforms and is recognised as a Customers’ Choice.

More than 1,460 professional users provided reviews of SentinelOne’s Singularity platform to Gartner Peer Insights.

According to the Head of Enterprise Security for a consumer goods company, "SentinelOne has been at the bleeding edge of security updates for years. Watching the company grow has been very rewarding. The support team’s knowledge of the product has consistently blown us away. Watching more and more features get rolled into the product has been great to see."

And as a Director of IT in the education industry puts it, "We appreciate SentinelOne’s ability to proactively prevent and detect threats by leveraging machine learning algorithms & behavioural analysis, allowing us and their MDR team to identify and respond to security incidents in real time. We like its user-friendly interface, ease of deployment and straightforward management, which helps our security teams efficiently navigate and respond to threats. We recognise SentinelOne’s automation capabilities as highly valuable, as the platform can automatically respond to security incidents, isolate compromised endpoints, and initiate remediation actions, reducing the burden on our security teams."