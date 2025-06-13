SentinelOne® announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS)

By participating in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program, SentinelOne will offer AWS customers accelerated secure cloud migrations support to help them rapidly migrate securely with modern, AI-powered CNAPP capabilities. With the new program, SentinelOne will use incremental funding, technical support, and go-to-market support from AWS to ensure customers benefit from reduced migration timelines and costs as they transition their software to the cloud. With SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity Cloud Security, they also gain real-time visibility and protection throughout the migration journey—whether moving from on-premises or another cloud environment—ensuring a secure and seamless transition to AWS.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Cloud Security combines agentless and agent-based protection to provide deep visibility, continuous posture management, and real-time threat detection across cloud environments. Whether customers are migrating from on-premises or other cloud providers, SentinelOne empowers them to maintain end-to-end visibility and protection across current and future environments, making it an ideal solution for today’s hybrid operating models. Through close collaboration with channel, services, and technical partners, SentinelOne integrates seamlessly into broader migration project teams, helping customers move faster, reduce risk, and confidently embrace the speed and scale of the cloud.

