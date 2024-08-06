SentinelOne names Alex Stamos Chief Information Security Officer

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne has announced Alex Stamos as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, the former Chief Security Officer of Meta and Chief Information Security Officer at Yahoo!, will oversee the company’s security engineering and operations teams. His primary focus will be on developing and delivering secure-by-design systems that enterprises can trust to keep them safe.

Stamos, a seasoned professional in the cybersecurity field, joined SentinelOne as Chief Trust Officer in 2023 through the acquisition of the Krebs Stamos Group. His extensive experience includes serving on the Aspen Institute’s Cyber Security Task Force, the DHS Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, the Bay Area CSO Council, and the Council on Foreign Relations. He is also on the advisory board of NATO’s Collective Cybersecurity Center of Excellence and continues to teach cybersecurity and policy at Stanford University.