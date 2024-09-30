SentinelOne named a leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced that it was named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) for the fourth consecutive year. The report comes as SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity Platform rapidly gains market share and customer traction in the endpoint security market and beyond.

SentinelOne and its AI-powered Singularity Platform have long been the choice of the world’s forward-leaning security teams and partners. The fastest-growing provider of endpoint security in the world, the company has continued to achieve growth at scale by protecting businesses, government agencies and service providers of all sizes with the most reliable, integrated, and advanced security solutions on the market. SentinelOne’s architectural and reputational advantage has proven even more critical as customers and partners alike look for leading security protection while ensuring business resiliency.