SentinelOne launches Singularity MDR

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced the general availability of Singularity MDR and Singularity MDR + DFIR at Black Hat 2024. Combining the power of SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity Platform with deep market-leading security expertise, this new, full-scale Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provides enterprises with coverage across endpoints, identities, networks, cloud workloads and more, empowering them to secure their environments in an efficient, cost-effective and scalable way. The service is designed to meet the evolving needs of resource-constrained organisations who need support to get and stay ahead of the increasingly complex attacks they face.

The introduction of the new Singularity MDR builds upon the best of SentinelOne’s award-winning Vigilance MDR service, WatchTower threat hunting offering and DFIR services to provide 24/7/365 managed protection – all delivered and enabled through the company’s industry-leading AI technology and unparalleled cybersecurity expertise.

Built on the Singularity Platform, Singularity MDR harnesses the power of SentinelOne’s industry-leading threat experts and intelligence to provide enhanced detection and response coverage. With the solution, security teams get:

Trusted 24/7/365 expert coverage for endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data provided by global skilled practitioners to ensure continuous detection and response protection.

Access to industry-leading threat hunting and MDR expertise with actionable analyses and the best signal-to-noise ratio to maximise the efficiency of their security operations.

Tailored service delivery from dedicated threat services advisors to drive seamless integration.

End-to-end coverage, including managed threat hunting, DFIR retainers and Breach Response Warranty.

Singularity MDR will be generally available to customers globally on 12th August 2024.