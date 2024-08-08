SentinelOne forges security alliance with Google Cloud

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Building on this strong partnership, SentinelOne and Google Cloud are now enhancing their collaboration to enable stronger enterprise cyber defence. By integrating SentinelOne’s advanced AI-driven autonomous endpoint protection with Google Cloud’s extensive threat intelligence, the strategic partnership enables customers to strengthen their security posture.

Today’s announcement marks a new phase of the strategic partnership between SentinelOne and Google Cloud. Building on the success of this initial integration, the companies will jointly share telemetry data to provide the most comprehensive security insights, empowering organisations to harden their posture and protect against the latest threats. SentinelOne will also use this data with Google Gemini 1.5 Pro and Flash models to further enhance the autonomous capabilities of its Purpl e AI and Singularity platform.