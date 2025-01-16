SentinelOne brings the power of Purple AI to Zscaler, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Fortinet and Microsoft Data

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

SentinelOne announced another first when it comes to generative AI and cybersecurity – the company’s award-winning Purple AI security analyst can now be used with data from a growing list of the most popular third-party security offerings. Initial products supported include the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform, Palo Alto Networks Firewall, Okta, Proofpoint TAP, Fortinet FortGate, and Microsoft Office 365. It’s the latest innovation from SentinelOne to benefit from the Singularity Platform’s advanced data and AI capabilities and extends the speed, power and value of Purple AI to quickly stop today’s increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The company also introduced multilingual support for Purple AI, complementing its popular English-language version with new support for natural language queries and summaries in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Malay, Indonesian and more.

Overwhelming alert volumes, multiple data sources, increasingly sophisticated threat actors and expanding attack surfaces result in missed incidents and complex investigations. Disparate data schemas lead to limited visibility and threats falling through the cracks. And increasingly fast breakout times too often put defenders at a disadvantage of stopping lateral movement before the damage is done.

Purple AI simplifies the data problem for security teams to empower simpler and more complete threat hunting while speeding investigations and response. It’s the only GenAI security analyst in the industry that leverages the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) to query data that has been normalised on ingestion. As a result, customers benefit from instant querying of native and third-party data, correlations and context across their security stack, and scalability across expanding ever-expanding data sources for faster and more complete investigations.

For example, take joint customers of SentinelOne and Zscaler, who can easily pull Zscaler Security Service Edge (SSE) logs into the Singularity platform via an out-of-the-box integration available on the Singularity Marketplace. Using this integration, which is configurable, these customers can use Purple AI to hunt across user or threat activity logs and data protection or zero trust policy violation logs and optimise investigations of security events that span network, endpoint, cloud and identity data, using simple, natural language queries like:

• “Using Zscaler logs, how many users have accessed cloud applications?”

• “Show me Zscaler logs where users have downloaded malware.”

• “Have any DLP violations been detected in Zscaler logs?”

• “Are any users performing FTP file transfers in Zscaler logs?”

Availability:

The expansion of SentinelOne’s Purple AI to third-party data sources is available immediately for all Purple AI customers. Multilingual support is now open for early access to existing SentinelOne customers with Purple AI.