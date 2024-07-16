SentinelOne announced the general availability of Singularity Cloud Native Security in the European Union

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

SentinelOne announced the general availability of Singularity Cloud Native Security in the European Union. Delivered from SentinelOne’s Frankfurt availability zone, the cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) provides unparalleled cloud security while addressing GDPR concerns such as data residency and measuring compliance, supercharging the ability of organisations to secure their public cloud operations from build time to runtime.

Built on SentinelOne’s industry-leading Singularity Platform, Singularity Cloud Native Security is a comprehensive, agentless CNAPP that was recently rated as the best in the industry by real users as part of the 2024 G2 Summer Grid Reports. The revolutionary solution delivers verified exploitable issues as opposed to noise and automates the red-teaming of identified issues, enabling cloud security professionals to focus on what matters most. All cloud security telemetry from an organisation is sent to the Singularity Data Lake, where SentinelOne’s proprietary AI reveals actionable insights and streamlines investigations and response actions, empowering teams to move quickly and stop attacks before they happen.

And customers are using the solution to supercharge their efforts and the results they deliver.

Availability

Singularity Cloud Native Security is generally available today, hosted in availability zones in the US and the European Union.